Application for COMPOL closes today

Applications for the position of Commissioner of Police will officially close today.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has been serving as Acting Commissioner for 21 months, following the suspension and resignation of former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

“I leave it to the process. Let it take its course, and we will get to know who the successful applicant is.”

Fong Chew acknowledged the application process but refrained from commenting on whether he had formally applied for the permanent role.

Since assuming the role in an acting capacity, Chew has maintained a steady approach to law enforcement and public safety, often emphasizing the importance of a professional and transparent police force.