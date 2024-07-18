Agreement reached on early warning satellite system

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji and Japan’s bilateral relations have been further enhanced with the signing of a cooperation agreement to implement an Early Warning Satellite System using the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System “Michibiki”.

The cooperation between the Ministry of Disaster Management, the Ministry of Lands and the National Space Policy Secretariat of Japan was witnessed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Tokyo, Japan this morning.

The cooperation endorsed by Cabinet earlier this week, is intended to enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

Permanent Secretary for Disaster Management Isoa Talemaibua signed the MoC with Japan’s Director General of the National Space Policy Secretariat Jun Kazeki.

On behalf of the Government and people of Fiji, Rabuka welcomed the signing, stating that in leveraging satellite technology, the early warning system will provide timely and accurate warning of natural disasters such as tsunamis, earthquakes, and severe weather conditions.

Rabuka also commended the cooperation between Fiji and Japan which will improve the overall resilience in ensuring that emergency information is disseminated effectively to communities at risk, thereby helping to mitigate the impact of disasters and save lives.