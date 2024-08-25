Advisory Councilors directed to identify drug hotspots

The District Advisory Councilors have been told to identify schools and residential areas which have access to drugs and provide the list to police and other agencies of the marked red zones.

This was highlighted during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad, Commissioner Central Division and its nine line-agencies on the emerging common development needs raised by the area District Advisory Councilors.

Issues of drainage, maintenance of non-FRA roads, imminent water supply problem and increasing incidences of illicit drugs topped the agenda at the meeting held at the Commissioner Central’s Office in Nausori.

In addressing stakeholders on the fight against the illicit drug problem faced by the nation, Professor Prasad said intervention is important.

He says parents, teachers, community leaders, religious leaders and other stakeholders should work together to combat the issue of drugs.

Other relevant issues discussed included school dropouts, violence against women prevalent cases, street dwellers, enforcement of minimum wage rate, management of garbage costs, operation of Nausori Health Center, issue of fertilizers subsidy and Natovi jetty.

On the enforcement of the minimum wage rate to $4.50, Professor Prasad says those businesses that had not enforced this will be dealt with severely.

He says the Ministry of Employment was advised to conduct their monitoring session with all the employers in the division to ensure compliance.

Professor Prasad has proposed to set up a regional inter-agency coordination to address the issues raised in the forum by the stakeholders and line agencies.

He says there is a need to convene regular meeting so that issues are coordinated and addressed timely by Government.