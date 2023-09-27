ADB reassures its support for Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad has acknowledged the continued support of the Asian Development Bank and outlined other opportunities for partnership in the commercial, agricultural, and climate change spaces.

Prasad had a meeting yesterday with the Asian Development Bank’s Chief Economist, Albert Park.

The discussions centred on ADB-implemented projects and assistance, increased private sector engagement, a strong rebound in the tourism industry, and the economy.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Park has commended the government for managing the economy during the pandemic and reassured ADB’s continuous support in financing development.