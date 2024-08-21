Acting COMPOL urges timely reporting of drug crimes

The Fiji Police Force has acknowledged the challenges in promptly sharing information and reporting on illegal drugs and crime, particularly in maritime, remote, and vulnerable communities.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says that police can only address and monitor alleged cases if villagers and community members report incidents in a timely manner, rather than weeks later.

Fong Chew says this is crucial for effective police action.

He made the comments following recent cases involving alleged drug-transfer gadgets and tools found on the shores of Saqani, Bua, and other remote areas of Vanua Levu.

The Acting Police Commissioner says the Force makes daily arrests, with numbers of green and white drugs fluctuating.

“But if we could be upfront with that information, it would enable us to attend. And it is not only here in Vanua Levu but throughout Fiji, where we have these issues. But we are trying our best to attend to all these challenges. Because we cannot do it alone. We need the support from the members of the community, plus other stakeholders, relevant stakeholders that look after these areas as well.”

Fong Chew highlights the difficulty of addressing drug indicators on foreign yachts and other sources in remote Vanua Levu, however, he says they are investing in resources to improve their reach to these regions.

Bua paramount chief Ra Makutu Nagagavoka has called for increased police outreach to remote villages regarding white drugs.

Ra Makutu says the fear of arrest or liability often leads to delayed reporting of drug-related incidents.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to be vigilant about foreign items that could be mixed with drugs and other substances arriving on our shores, as many have already fallen victim to such threats.