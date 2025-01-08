Acting COMPOL reminds officers to stay focused

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew is urging officers to remain focused on their duty and not be distracted by negativity, assumptions or rumours.

Speaking at the medal presentation ceremony in Nadi today, Chew emphasizes the importance of teamwork and the shared nature of success within the Fiji Police Force.

The Acting COMPOL is urging officers to address any concerns directly rather than letting them fester.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can choose to make it smooth sailing by honouring our code of ethics and ensuring professionalism in our service delivery or the opposite by not focusing on our core roles and responsibilities.”

Fong Chew stresses the need to refocus on the purpose of the force, stressing that the priority must always be service to the public.

One of the medal recipients, Former K9 Handler Iosefo Mana-sei-tava also shared his journey with the force.

“I joined the police dog unit K9 in 2000 till 2012. I really enjoyed my career but unfortunately my kids, I’ve got five kids but none of them wanted to join the police force.”

The force not only commended officers for their dedication to policing but also their families, who provided essential support.