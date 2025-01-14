Accidents rise due to speeding and fatigue

In the past two weeks, 13 serious accidents have been recorded, with 11 of them involving vehicles going off the road due to speeding and fatigue.

Fiji Police Force Director of Traffic and Transport Control, SSP Mitilei Divuana, is stressing on the need to prioritize safe driving practices, especially with schools set to commence later this month.

SSP Divuana is also concerned over the high number of serious accidents involving drivers who fail to properly control their vehicles, resulting in crashes into drains.

He is urging drivers to plan their trips carefully, take breaks on long journeys, and avoid rushing.

SSP Divuana adds that traffic officers will continue to conduct checks and raise awareness among drivers.

He is urging drivers to stop at Community Posts along the highway for a brief rest before continuing their trip.

So far, no fatalities have been recorded this year, compared to two in the same period last year.