Access to sewer sanitation structures

Only 17 percent of all urban residential customers connected to Water Authority of Fiji’s system have access to sewered sanitation structures.

With this in mind, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the WAF and Revitalising Informal Settlements and their Environments are focused on improving water and sanitation facilities in informal settlements around the Central Division.

The Ministry says poor sanitation contributes to several neglected tropical diseases as well as broader adverse outcomes such as under nutrition.

It says lack of access to suitable sanitation facilities is also a major cause of risks and anxiety, especially for women and girls and people with disabilities.

The Ministry is trying to ensure the provision of safe sanitation to protect public health through collaboration with various stakeholders on the development of sanitation programmes and investment.

It says this is important to prevent infection and maintain the mental and social well-being of the people.

Ministry of Health WASH Coordinatior Toga Vosataki along with WAF’s Manager Communications & Stakeholder Engagement Juliet Korovou and RISE Country Manager Mr Isoa Vakarewa commissioned a sanitation facility at Lovoni Settlement in Namadi, Suva yesterday.