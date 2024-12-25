A festive call for unity

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has called on Fijians to make this Christmas a season of unity, reflection and care for others.

He urged everyone to reach out to those in need, especially people dealing with homelessness, addiction or grief and to show

kindness during the festive season.

The President acknowledged Fijians for their resilience this year, overcoming tough social and economic challenges together.

He encouraged the country to draw strength from shared values such as kindness, reconciliation and hard work, which he said have been the foundation of Fiji’s progress.

Article continues after advertisement

Acknowledging the tireless efforts of individuals and communities, President Lalabalavu paid tribute to farmers, teachers,

healthcare workers, civil servants and first responders for their dedication to building Fiji.

He also extended his gratitude to Fijians living abroad, noting their enduring contributions to their families and homeland.

The President called on families to prioritize safety during the holiday season, particularly in light of adverse weather warnings.

He reminded Fijians to prepare for potential disruptions while cherishing the blessings of family, faith and community.

A key theme of the message was unity in diversity.

President Lalabalavu stated that Fiji’s multiculturalism is a source of strength, urging all Fijians to recommit to fostering a society where no one is left behind.

He encouraged acts of kindness toward vulnerable groups, including those facing homelessness or struggling with addiction, and asked citizens to support neighbors who may be alone this Christmas.

The President also acknowledged the emotional toll of the year, calling for reflection on the loss of loved ones and offering prayers for their eternal peace.

He reiterated the importance of embracing the true spirit of Christmas by sharing blessings with those in need.

As the year draws to a close, President Lalabalavu wished all Fijians a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

He expressed hope for a future where every child can dream freely, every family can live in dignity and every community can thrive in unity and peace.