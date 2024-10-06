A festival of lights and togetherness

[File Photo]

People from other ethnic groups are invited to the Diwali Mela to promote cultural diversity, foster community unity, and celebrate the richness of traditions.

This was emphasized by local karaoke singer, Saneel Sami, also known as Sunny Boy, who states that this inclusive approach allows everyone to enjoy the festivities, learn about different cultures, and strengthen social bonds.

The singer from Ba looks forward to entertaining the residents of Vanua Levu during his performance at the FMF Diwali Mela.

“You know that music is not tied to any religion. Regardless of the faith, whether it is iTaukei or any other in our country, we have many people from various backgrounds. We live in a multi-racial country, so I always try to present songs that resonate with everyone. My ethnic friends will also be included in it.”

Sami adds that Diwali is the festival of lights, promoting joy and unity by encouraging people to let go of negativity and embrace happiness together.

He expressed his gratitude to Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM for allowing him to showcase his profession.

The 2024 FMF Diwali Mela will be held at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa from October 17th to 19th.