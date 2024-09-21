$400m boost for the "NaVualiku" tourism program

The World Bank will be committing $400 million over the next decade to support economic growth in the Northern Division under the NaVualiku-Fiji Tourism Development Program in Vanua Levu.

This has been revealed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while launching the project last night at the Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu.

He says that the NaVualiku program represents a pivotal moment in Fiji’s journey toward sustainable development and Vanua Levu as a tourism destination.

Based on the recent data, visitors’ arrivals remain strong, with nearly 100,000 visitors arriving in July and over 94,000 in August, which indicates that tourism continues to be a driving force in Fiji’s economy.

Rabuka says that the government is committed to transforming Vanua Levu into a thriving tourism hub, which includes infrastructure and other supporting activities that foster economic growth, create meaningful employment, and attract both local and international investment.

“The NaVualiku Program is part of the Coalition Government’s commitment to build a resilient and sustainable future, one that protects our natural heritage for generations to come. This program also recognizes that true progress is not just measured in economic numbers but by improving the quality of life for our people.”

While acknowledging the Ministry of Tourism for spearheading the initiative, PM Rabuka says it was time for Vanua Levu to elevate its economic activities, while in the past 18 to 20 months, over 10 companies have invested in projects in Vanua Levu.

However, PM Rabuka adds that the success of the NaVualiku Program depends on a collective commitment to its vision and will be a driving force in shaping the future of Fiji, lifting Vanua Levu to new heights and creating a legacy of growth, sustainability, and opportunity for all.