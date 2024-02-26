$40 million project for Sugar City

[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Major development in Lautoka City is taking shape quickly with major projects expected to bring in new experiences for the public and consumers.

In a statement, Investment Fiji highlighted that the $40 million Challenge City Mall will redefine convenience and bring excitement to the residents of Lautoka when it’s completed on July 2025.

The three-story complex will provide 20 retail spaces, an underground parking lot, office facilities, a supermarket, and a food court.

The project has a 6,000-square-meter floor area and will also feature a gym, conference room, and 80-room 4-Star hotel.

The Challenge Plaza is located closer to Coronation Church along Tavewa Avenue.