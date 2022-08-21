2DAYfm Park Jam delivers fun

The 2DAYfm Park Jam lived up to its hype as hundreds of people turned up to enjoy the live entertainment and food at the Suva foreshore car park.

As expected, most of the people who attended the event included students and supporters who had returned from the Coca Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Bernard Hong Ty of the Father Law Home says the event was well-planned and enabled people to enjoy and have a good time after a long day.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s quite smart and to use this back space because otherwise we’ll have kids milling around the city and at least we going to have a concentration of most of them who should be around here and if the place is well secured, I think it’s a good place to be for young people to come and enjoy themselves.”

Caterer, Arishma Kaur who was operating one of the many food stalls said events like the 2DAYfm Park Jam enabled small and medium businesses like hers to recover from the pandemic.

“We are really pulling up as a business now because there are so many events that are coming up so it has helped us to recover our losses from COVID-19.”

The event was filled with live entertainment from the Mareau Brothers, Overcast and DJ Mojee.

Spectators also got to enjoy food stalls, rides and fun activities such as face painting.