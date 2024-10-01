24-year-old pleads guilty to gun theft

Sitiveni Tavakece appeared at the Nadi Magistrate’s Court

A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing a firearm from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Sitiveni Tavakece faced two charges of theft and one charge of possession of a firearm without a license.

He appeared in court this morning after his case was adjourned yesterday for further proceedings.

Tavakece’s lawyer, Eparama Sailo, indicated that he would be filing a mitigating submission ahead of sentencing.

The court was informed that Tavakece’s mother was present and wished to express her support for her son.

However, Sailo requested that her sentiments be included in the upcoming submission.

Tavakece is expected to be sentenced next Monday.

The court heard that on the 25th of this month in Nadi, Tavakece allegedly dishonestly appropriated a 9mm pistol, valued at $1,500.

He is also accused of stealing three souvenir medals from the military organization.