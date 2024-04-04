$15k support towards FENC Fiji

FENC Fiji Head of Operations Nirmala Nambiar with Kavinesh Reddy

Burger King Fiji has continued its commitment to support the education of needy children with a donation of $15,000 to the Foundation for the Needy Children.

This initiative stands as a testament to Burger King Fiji’s corporate social responsibility.

Manager Kavinesh Reddy says they firmly believe that education is not just a privilege but a fundamental right that every child deserves.

Reddy says they have been supporting this cause since 2016, contributing over $120,000.

FENC Fiji Head of Operations Nirmala Nambiar says this is timely as they work on widening the scope of assistance to the community by way of establishing learning centers.

Nambiar adds they also want to conduct capacity building programs to empower women and children.