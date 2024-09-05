$110K boost to dairy farming

The Ministry of Agriculture is intensifying efforts to reduce Fiji’s reliance on imported dairy products, valued at approximately $90 million in the last fiscal year.

In a move to support local production, the Ministry has allocated $110,000 to boost the commercialization of dairy farming.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu announced that 21 dairy farmers have already received assistance in the form of fencing materials and dairy sheds.

This, he says will allow them to expand their farms and supply milk to the formal market.

The Minister also addressed the alarming value of wheat imports which stood at $140.8 million last year.

Rayalu says the Ministry has provided $100,000 in support to Women’s Groups for the purchase of 30 machines to produce cassava flour, offering a locally sourced alternative to imported wheat flour.

Women’s Groups, he says have been equipped with training on harvesting and processing cassava.

The goal is to organise these groups into cooperatives, initially to meet local demand and eventually to enter the formal market as commercial suppliers.

“I had already informed the House previously, that we are facing problems in the export of fresh agriculture products to our traditional export markets. I had already stated also that this is the way we want to go. We want to develop agro-processing and value addition locally, so that, first of all, we get our people to get used to consuming locally produce products first before we even think of exports.”

Rayalu further explains that $150,000 has been allocated to the commercialization of high-value crops, including guava, dragon fruit, mango, avocado and various citrus fruits.

So far, 420 farmers have received training in fruit tree propagation with nurseries established to enhance their orchards.

The Minister notes the potential for these high-value crops to supply the hotel industry.

However, the Minister states that challenges around production volume, consistency, and quality must be addressed before farmers can access this market.

To support youth in agriculture, Rayalu says that $100,000 has been set aside for 10 youth farming clusters.

They will benefit from infrastructure materials, including farm sheds and water tanks for rainwater harvesting, to enhance their commercial operations.

Rayalu says that these interventions will take time to yield results but they represent a crucial opportunity to drive rural development and economic growth.