With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan to create History

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is making waves not just in India but also overseas.

In 13 days, the film has collected Rs. 907.20 crores, since it earned Rs. 608.38 crores gross in India and Rs. 298.82 crores gross outside the country.

At this rate, the film is all set to cross Rs. 1000 crores mark worldwide gross in all languages. Once that happens, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will create history.

This is because SRK will be the only actor to have two films in the Rs. 1000 crores club. Before Jawan, 5 films have entered this club. Dangal (2016), starring Aamir Khan, was the first film to breach the Rs. 1000 crores mark.

This was possible thanks to its unprecedented business in China, where it earned a mind-boggling Rs. 1227 crores. Its total worldwide gross earning amounts to Rs. 1968.03 crores.

This was soon followed by the Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017). The film was a huge grosser not just in the original Telugu but also in Hindi and other dubbed languages. Thanks to the extreme popularity of the first part, the sequel benefited and ended up collecting Rs. 1747 crores.

Then, for nearly 5 years, no film was able to enter the club. RRR (2022), also made by Baahubali’s director S S Rajamouli, finally became the third film to have Rs. 1000 crores+ collections. It earned around Rs. 1174 crores worldwide. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer also benefited slightly once it became popular among non-Asian audiences in the West, leading to its Oscar win.

KGF – Chapter 2 (2022), starring Yash, released 3 weeks after RRR and also crossed the Rs. 1000 crores mark, earning Rs. 1188 crores gross. The year 2023 began with Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, doing record business across the length and breadth of the world. It emerged as an all-time grosser in Hindi, earning Rs. 1050.30 crores.

And now Jawan will be the sixth entrant in the coveted Rs. 1000 crores club. The action entertainer has scored big time in the U.A.E/G.C.C belt and Australia. Not just Hindi, but even the regional collections have registered impressive numbers for the film. Looking at the trend, there’s a high possibility that it can cross Pathaan’s worldwide gross collections.

With this feat, Shah Rukh Khan proves yet again why he’s called the Baadshah. And that’s not all. He has one more major release this year, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Thanks to its theme on illegal immigrants, it can touch a chord among the NRI’s. In other words, it also has the potential to be the third consecutive Rs. 1000 crore worldwide grosser for King Khan.

At present, the top 5 highest grossing films worldwide in India are as follows:

1. Dangal – Rs. 1968.03 crores

2. Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion – Rs. 1747 crores

3. KGF – Chapter 2 – Rs. 1188 crores

4. RRR – Rs. 1174 crores

5. Pathaan – Rs. 1050.30 crores