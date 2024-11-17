Tyson vs Paul fans 'furious' at Netflix problems

[Source: BBC]

Fans hoping to watch Mike Tyson take on Jake Paul have expressed their anger and disappointment after some reported Netflix crashed repeatedly throughout the fight.

It was the streaming giant’s first foray into live boxing and was free for subscribers, but a number of viewers took to social media to complain about tech glitches.

The fight was “unwatchable,” wrote one X user. Another said she was “furious”, while a third complained he “did an all-nighter for nothing”.

Netflix declined to comment.

In the bout, which took place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, former world heavyweight champion Tyson, 58, was beaten by YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul, 27.

The fight attracted a huge amount of media coverage. Tyson is one of the most famous men on the planet, while Paul drew in a younger audience.

According to Paul, 120 million viewers watched it live globally on Netflix. The tech firm has said it will reveal further viewing figures on Tuesday.

But some viewers reported experiencing buffering issues on the site, and some said they simply couldn’t get onto it.

Brendan Ashford, who lives in Devon, told BBC News he stayed up late to watch the fight, which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning UK time.

On social media, there was a similar reaction from fans, who vented their frustrations.

Many also posted pictures and videos of the fight failing to load, while some said the service failed at the key moments during the event.