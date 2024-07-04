Travis Kelce's rule on stage with Taylor Swift: "Do not drop the baby"

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce, right, during The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on June 23 in London [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Travis Kelce has opened up about his surprise cameo during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in London.

The Chiefs player, who has been dating Swift for nearly a year, talked about how the moment came together on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

Kelce said it was initially his idea to join the show at Wembley Stadium, recalling that he told Swift it would be “funny” if he “rolled out on one of the bikes” that dancers typically ride on stage during the 1989 portion of the show.

Kelce said Swift laughed, but then asked him, “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

Kelce surprised the crowd in London last week when he appeared on stage in a tuxedo and top hat carrying Swift onstage in “The Tortured Poets Department” era of the show.

It happened on the third night of the London stops, after the brothers attended Swift’s first two shows there.

Kelce said his silly dance on stage was inspired by one Jim Carey does in the movie “Dumb and Dumber.

All said, Kelce called it an “honor” being on the stage with Swift and her dancers.

His brother and co-host Jason Kelce laughed, adding: “No fumbles.”