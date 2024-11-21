Taylor Swift's stylish NYC night

[Source: ENews]

Taylor Swift took a break from The Eras Tour shows in Toronto to hit up a New York City hotspot with pals Faith Hill and Este Haim. See the chic pic.

Taylor Swift just proved her NYC girls nights never go out of style.

After her first weekend of show-stopping concerts in Toronto, the Grammy-winning singer stepped out for girls night in New York City on Nov. 19.

For her dinner outing with Faith Hill, Este Haim and Ashley Avignone to Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s new private supper club Chez Margaux,

Taylor showed off her style in a black and white plaid skirt, with a matching trench coat, and Gucci sling backs and carried the Fendi peekaboo bag.

Trying something different with her glam, the “Lavender Haze” singer ditched her signature red lip for a coral moment, and let her long blonde tresses flow.

It seems like Taylor has found her latest NYC hangout, as she dined at the supper club more than a week prior with Jerrod Carmichael and Zoë Kravitz—days after the Big Little Lies stars’ split from fiancé Channing Tatum was announced. For that night out on the town, Taylor turned heads in a colorful Vivienne Westwood corset dress—which was a step away from her typical fashion.