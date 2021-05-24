Home

138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Tabu finishes shoot of second schedule of Khufiya

The Indian Express
March 9, 2022 10:29 am

Khufiya marks Tabu’s third collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj after Maqbool and Haider.

Actor Tabu on Tuesday said she has finished shooting for the second schedule of her upcoming spy thriller film Khufiya. The Netflix movie marks the actor’s third collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj after Maqbool and Haider. Tabu took to Instagram and posted a picture with her crew. “End of schedule 2. #Khufiya,” the 50-year-old actor wrote.

Khufiya is billed as a film inspired by true events. It is based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.

The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets.

“All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover,” the streamer had earlier shared.

Also starring Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi, Khufiya began production last year. Tabu will also be seen in the caper thriller Kuttey, which marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

She also has the comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the crime thriller Drishyam 2, and the action thriller Bholaa in the pipeline.

 

