Sue Barker to step down as Wimbledon presenter after 2022 tournament

[Source: BBC]

Sue Barker will step down from her role as the presenter of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage after the 2022 tournament.

Barker, 66, first joined the coverage in 1993 and since 2000 has anchored the network’s broadcast.

The decision brings to an end Barker’s 30-year career at the BBC in which she has also presented the Olympic Games and Sports Personality of the Year.

Barker – the 1976 French Open champion – was the first woman to lead BBC presentation for a crown jewel event.

Crown jewel events include the Olympic Games, Grand National and Wimbledon – all of which Barker has presented.

She began broadcasting after she retired from professional tennis in 1984.

Barker has also been at the helm of coverage of Queens tennis, the Commonwealth Games, the World Athletics Championships, the London Marathon and Royal Ascot, as well as quiz show A Question of Sport.