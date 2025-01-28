Stars, doves and Drag Race crown at The Vivienne's funeral

[Source: BBC]

The Vivienne, aka James Lee Williams, died three weeks ago

Drag Race stars have joined family, friends and other celebrities to say farewell to James Lee Williams, better known as drag queen The Vivienne.

The funeral took place in north Wales on Monday, three weeks after the performer was found dead aged 32 at their home in Cheshire.

Famous names among the mourners included singers Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix and Ian “H” Watkins from Steps, drag queens Cheryl Hole, Baga Chipz and Danny Beard, and TV personalities Kim Woodburn and Kerry Katona.

The coffin arrived in a horse-drawn carriage pulled by black horses with green plumes. Floral tributes spelled “Vivienne”, “James” and “Son”, and the crown and sceptre awarded to RuPaul’s Drag Race winners were carried into the church ahead of the coffin.