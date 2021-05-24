Russian TV figures sanctioned by UK

A Russian TV anchor and the managing director of state-backed news channel RT are among the latest figures to be sanctioned by the UK government.

Sergey Brilev, a well known host on TV channel Rossiya, was described as a “propagandist for Putin”.

Sanctions have also been imposed on RT’s parent company, TV-Novosti, and managing director Alexey Nikolov.

Foreign Office sources said it would effectively mean RT could not return to UK screens after losing its licence.

Earlier in March, UK media regulator Ofcom revoked the channel’s permission to broadcast, after deciding TV-Novosti was not “fit and proper” to hold a licence.