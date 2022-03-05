Ranbir Kapoor reveals Randhir Kapoor is in early stage of dementia

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently wrapped up ‘Brahmastra’, has revealed that his uncle Randhir Kapoor has dementia. Post Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor‘s demise, Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the void in his life.

Recently in an interview, Ranbir said that Randhir watched ‘Sharmaji Namkeen‘ and said that they should call Rishi over so he could praise him. The film is Rishi Kapoor’s last film. He passed away on 29th April 2020.