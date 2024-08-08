Rajkummar Rao to join hands with Manushi Chhillar for the first time

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

A few months ago, while Rajkummar Rao was basking in the love he received for Srikanth, reports of him doing a film with producer Jay Shewakramani started doing the rounds. What more? The film was to be directed by Pulkit, who received rave reviews for his film Bhakshak. Now, recent reports suggest that the makers have locked the female lead and it is expected to be Manushi Chhillar.

While Rajkummar Rao is said to have given a go ahead for the film, it will explore the onscreen chemistry of the actor for the first time with the former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar. “The makers were on the lookout for a fresh casting and the pairing of Rajkummar and Manushi spells something new. The duo will share an interesting dynamic in the film,” a source was quoted saying in a Pinkvilla report.

Earlier it was revealed that the film is a gangster drama. In fact, producer Jay Shewakramani had confirmed the news about the actor collaborating with him and Pulkit for the film, sharing a couple of details about this untitled venture. According to Jay, the actor not only had signed on the dotted line but he had also asserted that they were in the pre-production stage in May. Recently the source revealed that the film is expected to go on floors in India next month and that the makers are keen on releasing it next year.

Meanwhile, currently, Rajkummar Rao is busy with the promotions of his highly-anticipated horror comedy Stree 2 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor along with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee essaying key characters. The film is slated for release on August 15.