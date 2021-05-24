Home

Pink Floyd drops music from Russia and Belarus digital platforms

March 12, 2022 11:39 am
Pink Floyd and David Gilmour [Source: metalheadzone]

Pink Floyd and David Gilmour have decided to remove their music from digital platforms in Russia and Belarus.

The band announced that all its music dating from 1987 and Gilmour’s solo catalogue are being pulled from Russia in solidarity with Ukraine.

In a tweet the members of the band wrote: “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today.”

