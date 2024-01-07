Michael Bolton recovering after brain tumour surgery

[Source: BBC]

US singer Michael Bolton says he is recovering from an operation to remove a brain tumour.

The 70-year-old star said on Instagram that he was diagnosed late last year and needed immediate surgery.

He said: “Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bolton is now taking a “temporary break” from touring.

He had been due to go on tour in February with dates planned in the US, UK, Canada and Switzerland.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” the singer wrote to fans.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

Bolton, who has sold more than 75 million records, is best known for hits such as How Am I Supposed to Live Without You, When a Man Loves a Woman and Said I Loved You… But I Lied.

He has also acted in television shows such as The Nanny, Glee and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. He competed on the US version of TV celebrity talent show The Masked Singer last year.