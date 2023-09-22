Lizzo faces new lawsuit from clothing designer

[Source: 1News]

A clothing designer has alleged that she faced fat-shaming and racism while working for Lizzo.

Asha Daniels – who worked with Lizzo’s backing dancers on her 2023 tour – has claimed that she faced “racist and fat-phobic comments” from Amanda Nomura, Lizzo’s wardrobe manager.

Daniels told NBC News: “I felt like I was living in a madhouse. It was totally shocking.”

Lizzo is facing another lawsuit from three of her backing dancers, and her wardrobe manager has now been accused of betraying the message behind Lizzo’s music.

Daniels said: “I was listening to this black woman on this huge stage have this message of self-love and caring for others and being empathetic and being strong and standing up for others. And I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly.”

Daniels alleges that she heard Nomura “mock both Lizzo and Lizzo’s background dancers on multiple occasions. Nomura would imitate the dancers and Lizzo by doing an offensive stereotypical impression of a black woman. Nomura would also refer to black women on the tour as ‘dumb’, ‘useless’, and ‘fat’.”

Daniels – who began work on Lizzo’s tour in February 2023 – claims that she faced sexual harassment from Lizzo’s management.

The designer also alleges that Nomura, the crew and Lizzo’s management team openly discussed the possibility of hiring sex workers for lewd acts while they were on tour in Amsterdam.

What’s more, Daniels claims that she was forced to work 20-hour days and would often work seven days a week.

Lizzo, 35, is named in the lawsuit alongside her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, tour manager Carlina Gugliotta, and Nomura.