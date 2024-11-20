Khloe Kardashian's piercing fear

[Source: ENews]

Kylie Jenner said she’s “so proud” of big sister Khloe Kardashian after the Good American cofounder got her second ear piercing: “She has always been terrified.”

Khloe Kardashian is rising and shining to the occasion.

The Kardashians star has “always been terrified of piercings,” according to her younger sister Kylie Jenner, so it was a “big” deal when Khloe recently added a new bauble to her earlobe.

However, Kylie was right by her side for support.

And the 27-year-old’s advice seemed to work. After closing her eyes and taking a deep breath, Khloe, 40, was able to sit through the session with ease.

In fact, the Good American cofounder quipped after getting her new earring, “Oh, that was fine!”

Kylie—who has multiple piercings herself, including on her nipple—added in the caption of her video, “made @khloekardashian get a second piercing. i’m so proud of her !!!!!”

But Khloe’s aversion to body piercings doesn’t mean she’s afraid of needles. After all, she got filler injections after a 2022 operation to remove cancerous tissue from her face left her with an indentation on her cheek.

According to the reality star, she waited over nine months to get fillers. As she noted in a separate post in October, “We had to make sure medically everything was safe and my doctor gave me the go ahead.”