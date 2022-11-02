Karan Johar watches Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s Pakistani film in Dubai

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, popularly known for their chemistry in the 2014 drama Humsafar, reunited on the big screen in the period movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The film was released on October 13 and has already become a blockbuster.

It is Pakistan’s most expensive film to date. As it turns out, Karan Johar recently watched the movie.

The filmmaker was on vacation with his kids Roohi and Yash in Dubai recently.

He took some time out to watch the film and the photos went viral. One of the photos showed the dialogue writer Nasir Adeeb’s name in the background.

Interestingly, Fawad starred in Sharma Productions’ Kapoor & Sons and Karan Johar’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Featuring Fawad as Maula Jatt and Mahira as Mukkho, the Punjabi-language film is a remake of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt.

The film is from the times untold where legends were written in soil with blood, a hero is born.

Maula Jatt, a fierce prizefighter with a tortured past seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab. Loyalties are challenged and families are torn apart in this epic tale of truth, honour and justice.

The film also features a cast of Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Malik as Daro, Faris Shafi as Mooda and Gohar Rasheed as Makha.

It is produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films. The film also stars Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch.

Recently, Fawad announced his next Money Back Guaranteed with former cricketer Wasim Akram. Meanwhile, Mahira was last seen in 2022 Pakistani action-comedy film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor in 2014.

He went on to star in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was most recently seen in the special Karachi-themed episode of the Disney+ Marvel series, Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani.

On the other hand, Mahira Khan had made her Bollywood debut in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan.