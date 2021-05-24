Karan Johar trolled for promoting a matrimonial site

Karan Johar recently promoted a matrimonial site exclusively for IIT and IIM alumni and he is being trolled on social media for his choice of endorsement.

“They invite alumni of the top 10-15 colleges from all fields to register and find a match amongst each other!” stated the filmmaker while promoting the website. Netizens slammed KJo, one user wrote, “Are you serious?? If this isn’t a joke then you are by endorsing this ridiculous platform” while another one commented, “This whole concept is so offensive.. Are they trying to say that an IIT/IIM alumni will be mentally compatible only with another IIT/IIM alumni?! Ridiculous!”

Currently, Karan Johar is busy shooting for his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. This light hearted love story features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi essaying pivotal parts. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is all set to hit the big screen on February 10, 2023.