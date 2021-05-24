Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

K-pop group HOT ISSUE disbands days before completing a year

Bollywood Hungama
April 23, 2022 9:22 am
South Korean female group HOT ISSUE [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

South Korean female group HOT ISSUE is officially disbanding ahead of completing their 1-year anniversary.

As Korean tabloid Soompi reports, the group’s agency S2 Entertainment released an official statement on April 22 announcing the disbandment on the group’s official fan café. “Hello. This is S2 Entertainment. First, we sincerely apologize for delivering this sudden news to the fans who loved and supported HOT ISSUE,” the statement began.

“After the end of a long discussion, the agency and the agency’s artist HOT ISSUE have decided to disband the team,” the statement continued. “We worked hard for a long time with the artists to achieve the direction and development the agency had aimed for, but we reluctantly came to this decision.”

Article continues after advertisement

The agency concluded the statement writing, “We apologize and express our gratitude to fans who loved and treasured HOT ISSUE until now, and please support and watch out for the members’ future journeys.”

HOT ISSUE debuted as a K-Pop group back on April 28, 2021 with members Nahyun, Mayna, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin, and Dain. The group debuted with the release of their 1st mini album, ‘Issue Maker’ and title track “GRATATA”. Per the report, HOT ISSUE was the first girl group created by S2 Entertainment, a new agency headed by Cube Entertainment co-founder and former chairman Hong Seung Sung.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.