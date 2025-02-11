Jon Batiste’s reimagined Super Bowl anthem highlighted wife’s painting and set stage for new music

[ Source: AP ]

Jon Batiste transformed the Super Bowl stage into a symphony of creativity, debuting new music, reimagining “The Star-Spangled Banner” and shining a global spotlight on his wife’s creative vision.

As Batiste performed the national anthem Sunday, the multi-talented musician played a piano adorned with a colorful butterfly painting by his wife, Suleika Jaouad, who came up with the idea while making their documentary “American Symphony.” Her artwork, the city’s resilience after the New Year’s attack, and the memory of his late veteran grandfather all fueled his performance.

“This was powerful. The spirit came over me,” Batiste told The Associated Press after his performance at the Caesars Superdome. On Monday he unveiled “My United State,” a two-track project featuring “Star-Spangled Blues” and “Notes from My Future Self.”

Batiste, 38, said his reinvented national anthem draws from “Drag Rap” by The Showboys — better known as the Triggerman beat — a staple of New Orleans bounce and hip-hop culture. He aimed to showcase the city’s rich culture and heritage while putting his own stamp on a song that was first echoed at the Super Bowl in 1967, performed by The Pride of Arizona, the Michigan Marching Band and the UCLA Choir.