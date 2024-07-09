John Cena announces retirement from wrestling

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

John Cena is ready to say goodbye to the sport that made him a star.

The wrestler turned actor announced during World Wrestling Entertainment’s “Monday in the Bank” event that he’ll retire from the WWE next year.

Cena, 47, is a 16-time WWE world champion. His announcement was met with boos from some in the audience. He thanked viewers “for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years.”

Cena said he plans to do between 30 to 40 dates through 2025 as an end to his wrestling career, which began in 2000. He has considered retirement before and during the press conference said the timing is now feels optimal.

His 16 championships are tied with legendary wrestler Ric Flair for the record and while many in the industry have retired and returned, Cena insists that next year will be his last.

Since gaining popularity in the WWE, Cena has found success on movie screens in films like “Barbie,” “The Suicide Squad” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise.