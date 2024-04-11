Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga unleash complex love amid chaos in Gotham in first footage

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The world of Gotham is about to witness a new kind of madness, but this time, it comes with a surprising twist – love.

The much-anticipated first teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has dropped, revealing Joaquin Phoenix’s return as the iconic Arthur Fleck, alongside Lady Gaga’s debut as the equally twisted Harley Quinn.

The trailer opens within the confines of Arkham Asylum, where Joker resides at the end of his first journey.

It’s here that fate orchestrates a peculiar encounter between Arthur Fleck and another inmate – none other than Harley Quinn portrayed by Lady Gaga. The duo’s chemistry sparks an unconventional connection, setting the stage for a tumultuous partnership.

As the narrative unfolds, viewers are taken on a journey beyond the asylum’s walls, into the gritty streets of Gotham. Amidst the chaos of the city, Joker and Harley Quinn embark on a manic escapade, marked by their trademark dance and unpredictable antics.

Together, they challenge the boundaries of sanity, defying societal norms as they navigate a world fraught with darkness and danger.

For the unversed, the term ‘Folie à Deux’ refers to delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association. The film will delve into the relationship between Harley Quinn and Joker and will have musical elements. Fans can anticipate a gripping narrative that explores the depths of the Joker’s psyche and the intriguing dynamics of the characters surrounding him.

Joker: Folie à Deux is all set to debut on October 4, 2024, which is exactly five years after the original film debuted. The sequel is a musical and also stars Zazie Beetz, and Brendan Gleeson.