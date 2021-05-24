Home

Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith posts about 'healing' amid Oscars controversy

CNN
March 31, 2022 8:11 am

Jada Pinkett Smith posted a message on her verified Instagram account Tuesday, her first since her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for joking about her.

The post was only words with no accompanying caption.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” it read.

The “Matrix” star has been at the center of controversy since Rock, while presenting at Sunday’s Academy Awards, joked about her closely-cropped hair.

“Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said.

In the film “G.I. Jane” star Demi Moore shaves her head.

Will Smith took offense to the joke as Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss due to alopecia.

He strode on stage and slapped Rock in the face, before returning to his seat and yelling at Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your  mouth!”

Smith issued an apology to Rock on Monday via a statement posted on social media.

