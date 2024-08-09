ISIS-inspired suspect in Taylor Swift show plot planned suicide attack

[Source: Reuters]

An Austrian teenager arrested over an alleged plot to strike a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna planned to carry out a suicide attack that would have caused a “bloodbath” and had vowed loyalty to Islamic State (IS), authorities said.

The 19-year-old man, who has North Macedonian roots, made a full confession in custody, Austria’s general director for public security Franz Ruf told a news conference.

He swore allegiance to the IS group’s leader on the internet and had chemicals, machetes and technical devices at his home in the town of Ternitz in preparation for an attack, Ruf added.

The suspect was planning a lethal assault among the estimated 20,000 “Swiftie” fans set to gather outside Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, said national intelligence head Omar Haijawi-Pirchner. Two other Austrian youths aged 17 and 15 were detained on Wednesday over the reported plot.

“The main perpetrator has confessed that he was supposed to carry out a suicide attack with two accomplices,” said Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

“The suspects actually had very specific and detailed plans … to leave a bloodbath in their wake.”Authorities painted a picture of the main suspect having self-radicalised, transforming his appearance and sharing Islamist propaganda online. He quit his job on July 25, telling people he had “big plans”, Ruf said.

One neighbour told Austrian broadcaster Puls24 that the suspect had kept himself to himself and had grown a “Taliban beard”.

The 17-year-old suspect had been given a job with a company a few days ago that was providing services at the stadium, according to security officials.

Event organiser Barracuda Music said it had cancelled Swift’s three concerts in Vienna, due to start on Thursday for a sold-out 65,000 audience each, in coordination with the singer’s management team.

Fans, many of whom had travelled a long way to Vienna, expressed both dismay and understanding.

“It’s just heartbreaking, just frustrating. But at the end of the day I guess it’s for everyone’s safety,” said Mark del Rosario, who had flown from the Philippines to see the wildly popular U.S. singer.