'Incredible' The Wanted singer praised by cancer charities

Cancer charities have praised the “amazing” job The Wanted singer Tom Parker did raising awareness and funding for brain cancer before his death at the age of 33.

He died on Wednesday of terminal brain cancer, having told fans in October 2020 he had an inoperable tumour.

“Tom was a fantastic spokesperson, and he chose to bring attention to the lack of funding,” National Brain Appeal boss Theresa Dauncey told BBC Breakfast.

“He was amazing, honest and positive.”

Ms Dauncey said Parker drew attention to “solutions and treatments over the over his illness”, saying “so many people would have just shut the doors, locked everyone out and wanted to just stick with their family and friends”.

Instead, the singer “got people together, made a documentary, had a concert [and] brought so many people’s attention to this sort of terrible lack of awareness”.