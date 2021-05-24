‘I work because I am passionate about my craft’: Kumar

Bachchhan Paandey is Akshay Kumar’s third film to hit theatres post the pandemic, and there is no stopping the actor.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday attended the press meet of his upcoming gangster comedy Bachchhan Paandey in Mumbai.

Bachchhan Paandey is Akshay’s third film to hit theatres post the pandemic, and there is no stopping the actor. During the press meet, Akshay said that he has completed five films so far and will begin shoot for his next film after the release of Bachchhan Paandey, which will arrive in cinema halls on March 18.

Article continues after advertisement

Talking about shooting back-to-back films, Akshay Kumar said, “I choose to go to work in the morning and take a break on Sundays. If you continue to do work, then you easily have many films in the pipeline. Everyone was working during the pandemic including policemen, press photographers and others. Everyone has to earn money, so every opportunity they got, they were working. Same is the case with me.”

The actor also said that he is always surprised when people ask him how he shoots so many films in a year.