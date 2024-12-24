Hilary Duff and Matthew's anniversary tributes

Hilary Duff’s romance really is a real-life Cinderella story.

The Lizzie McGuire actress and husband Matthew Koma proved once again they are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples with their adorably sentimental yet hilarious fifth wedding anniversary tributes to each other.

The musician—who shares daughters Banks, 6, Mae, 3, and Townes, 7 months, with Hilary in addition to her son Luca, 12, from her first marriage—continued, “I know that may sound underwhelming considering my inability to tolerate the majority of humans, but you light this grinch up in a way that forces me to fully submit and coast closer to the #LiveLaughLove sun than I ever thought possible.”

Article continues after advertisement

Matthew went on to thank Hilary for “knowing me better than I know me, and for steering me clear of so many traps I would’ve fallen right into without your North.”

And no, Matthew wasn’t referencing a certain Luigi who has become infamous as of late for a CEO’s shocking murder.

As Hilary, 38, hilariously clarified in the comments, “As long as you mean the right Luigi I’m here for ever my baby. My big baby. It better be a big Diet Coke at lunch because we are going for the gold today. Happy 5 my lover