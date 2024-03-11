"Godzilla: Minus One" team steps onto the red carpet in clawed heels

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Method dressing on the red carpet has reached new heights this season (most recently with the incredible looks from the “Dune: Part Two” press tour), and the creative team from “Godzilla: Minus One” certainly got the memo with matching clawed heels.

Director Takashi Yamazaki, and CGI and visual effects directors Masaki Takahashi, Kiyoko Shibuya and Tatsuji Nojima each got a little lift with reptilian claws cupping their heeled shoes and boots.

They also posed with Godzilla figures from the kaiju film.

“Godzilla: Minus One” nabbed a slew of awards at the Japan Academy Film Prize (otherwise known as the Japanese Academy Awards) two days ago, and the team hopes to take home the Oscar for Visual Effects tonight.

They are up against the teams from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” “The Creator” and “Napoleon.”