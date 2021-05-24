Gangubai Kathiawadi crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, starring Alia Bhatt is minting a lot of money at the ticketing windows.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Alia Bhatt celebrated the feat by gorging on some burgers. Alia also took to her Instagram stories to reveal that the film has earned Rs 102.64 crore so far.

Alia took to Instagram to share some candid clicks of herself enjoying her burger. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released in theatres on February 25, received rave reviews.

Alia Bhatt’s half-sister Pooja Bhatt recently shared her experience of watching the first-day first-show of the movie with people whistling in the theatre. Pooja told Aaj Tak, “Usually, you don’t expect multiplex audiences to whistle and shout, but while watching Gangubai, I heard whistles, screams, yelling in the theatre.” Pooja said that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film proved that Alia has “hit the mark and how.” She added, “She (Alia) was a girl, and now, she is a woman and she is dazzling.”

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was recently asked how Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were different from a filmmaker’s perspective. In the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali said, “They are different people. They have different approaches, they have different heights. They have different voices, they have different body language.

They have different approach to cinema. All that put together… Deepika is a beautiful girl, wonderful actor. For me, Alia is a very beautiful girl, again a wonderful actor. But if I have to do Bajirao Mastani then I will have to have Deepika, and if I’m doing Gangubai, I will have to have Alia play it. So, each one has their own power that they exude when they find a role that suits them, and you cannot give the wrong role to the wrong actor.”