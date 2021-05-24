Chris Rock's first comments since Oscars slap

Chris Rock has made his first public appearance since Will Smith slapped him during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

Hosting the latest leg of his US tour in Boston, the comic told fans that he is “still processing what happened”.

Rock, who was greeted with a standing ovation by fans, also denied some reports in US media that he had spoken to Smith since the incident.

It comes as the Oscars organisers revealed that Smith was asked to leave after hitting Rock, but refused.

Smith slapped the comedian after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia.

“How was your weekend?” Rock jokingly greeted the crowd at his show at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre, before saying he did not plan to address the incident at length.

The 57-year old, who is currently starring in his “Ego Death” tour of the US, told fans that he had written the “show before all this nonsense happened,” but promised to address the incident in the near future.

“I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that,” Rock said. “And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

He also denied claims made by some, including by rapper P. Diddy, that the pair had cleared the air following the show.

“I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard,” Rock said.

Steve Sarro, who attended the show in Boston, told BBC Breakfast that fans had shown their support of the star.

“As soon as he got on stage, we immediately broke into a standing ovation,” Sarro said.

“He couldn’t get a word out for a few minutes. And we saw him wipe the tears from his eyes, which, you know, it made him feel good, obviously.”

Rock’s comments come as Oscars organisers the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences revealed that Smith was asked to leave the event after the incident.

“Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently,” the statement said.

It also announced it had “initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct” and apologised to Rock.

The Academy said action may be taken at its next board meeting on 18 April. That may include “suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions”, the statement said.