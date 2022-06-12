Britney Spears had panic attack before tying the knot

[Source: 1News]

The 40-year-old star Britney Spear tied the knot with actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari on Friday and Spears admitted that despite her excitement, she had an attack of nerves before the ceremony.

She wrote on Instagram: “Wow !!! Holy holy c*** !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! (sic).”

This comes after Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was booked for trespassing, vandalism and two batteries after being arrested for attempting to crash the wedding.