Beyoncé and Taylor Swift understand the power of concert films

There is more than enough room at the top for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

In a move that should shock no one, this is the second consecutive newsletter to address Swift or a Swift-adjacent phenomenon in entertainment, but today we’re talking about another queen, too.

While I know the inclination is to pit two of the world’s biggest stars against each other – especially when they are women – I opt out of such games because it’s disrespectful to their individual talents and accomplishments.

Let’s celebrate them both as artists and businesswomen.

Check me off as someone who will watch a concert film even if I’ve attended the show IRL.

Both Beyoncé and Swift have had powerhouse tours this year – like, move the needle on local and national economies (not to mention the Richter scale) powerful.

So it should come as no surprise that the pair are keeping the vibes (and the cash) going with concert films.

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert film hits theaters on October 13 – which caused the shuttling of every other film initially planned to come out on that date – and her die-hard fans known as the Swifties are treating it like Christmas and the Super Bowl (which Swift’s maybe-boyfriend Travis Kelce played in this year) all rolled into one.

Likewise, Beyoncé has announced that “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is coming to theaters December 1 and her fans, referred to as the Bey Hive, are no less excited to grab some popcorn and get their groove on at the movies.

Some of their supporters may not be old enough to remember when concert films and music documentaries were more common and taken so seriously that even the godfather of cinema, Martin Scorsese, directed one. Released in 1978, Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz” was an intimate look at the rock group The Band.

Additionally, this isn’t either music superstar’s first time at the rodeo with a concert doc. Swift had a concert film about her “Reputation Tour” in 2018, and “The Beyoncé Experience Live” was shown in almost 100 theaters across the country for one day to celebrate the DVD release in 2007.

Bey and Tay have also each released major streaming projects about their music before – “Miss Americana,” “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” for Swift, and “Homecoming” for Beyoncé. Queen Bey also showed her range with the visual albums for “Lemonade” and “Black is King.”

Their latest projects feel like a natural progression, which movie theater owners couldn’t be more excited about.