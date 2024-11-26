Band Aid star defends song as Megamix is released

[Source: BBC]

The 40th anniversary remake of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? has been unveiled, amid renewed discussion about the song’s portrayal of Africa.

The new “ultimate mix” blends vocals from several versions of the charity single that have been recorded over the years, so that George Michael duets with Harry Styles, and Chris Martin harmonises with the Sugababes.

However, Ed Sheeran has objected to his vocals being recycled for the new track because the “narrative” had changed, and said he would have declined permission if he had been asked.

Explaining his position last week, Sheeran shared a post by British-Ghanaian rapper Fuse ODG, who argued the song perpetuates “damaging stereotypes” that Africa is plagued by “famine and poverty”, which can only be remedied by Western assistance.

Midge Ure, who co-wrote the track, said it was “unfortunate” that Sheeran had not been approached, and acknowledged the criticisms of Band Aid’s approach.

However, he said the song was not about portraying Africa in a negative light, but was trying to show the real-life consequences “of famine, of war, of conflict”.

Trevor Horn, who produced the new version, said he would have removed Sheeran’s vocals if he’d known about the objection. Live Aid promoter Harvey Goldsmith, who was also on Vine’s show, remarked: “Stuff him.”