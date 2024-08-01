Amber heard enchants in black strapless dress

[Source: Koimoi]

Style and confidence go hand in hand, but we often forget that. Even a plain outfit can be elevated with the boldest confidence; no one knows it better than Amber Heard. She looks gorgeous in her casual streetwear, and even on the red carpet, all eyes always remain on her. However, today, we have brought you a throwback look at the Aquaman actress from one of her magazine photoshoots, and it will make you fall in love with her again. No wonder Johnny Depp couldn’t resist her charm and ethereal beauty

Her career was heavily affected even before it had taken off properly due to her divorce and defamation case against her former husband, Johnny Depp. She gained more publicity during the trial, and not in a positive way. It hampered her professional and personal lives. Depp‘s fans called for her boycott and removal from the Aquaman 2 movie. Her role was hugely cut from the DC film, and she has been away from mainstream Hollywood ever since.

Amber Heard is known for her beauty worldwide, and science has also proven that the Aquaman 2 star has one of the world’s most beautiful faces. You will be reminded of that once again as you see the throwback picture of the actress below. It was posted on social media platform X by her fan pages, and according to them, it was for the magazine Marie Claire.

Amber Heard wore an off-shoulder jumpsuit with a body-hugging fit. It exposed her perfectly toned legs as she posed on a balcony. The monochrome pictures added an extra sheen to her beauty. Her eyes were kohl-lined and mascara-laden, and she had smoky-eye makeup. The stylist paired Amber’s outfit with high-heeled pumps.

The Aquaman 2 star wore a dainty neckpiece, several rings on the fingers, and a bracelet on one wrist for accessories. Amber Heard had flawless makeup on her face, and we could not make out the colors for obvious reasons, but it looked immaculate. Her hair was back brushed and slightly messy, but none of the tresses fell on her beautiful face, blocking the view.

On the work front, Amber Heard was last seen in Aquaman 2, reprising her role as Mera. She currently resides in Spain.