Amanda Kloots calls Alan "Mean"

[Source: ENews]

Amanda Kloots, who was partnered with Alan Bersten on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, said she helped the pro dancer “become a nicer person in teaching” after he was “very mean” to her.

Amanda Kloots is dancing through her memories.

The Talk host got candid about what it was really like competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars in 2021, especially alongside her professional dance partner Alan Bersten.

Amanda added that she “got yelled at,” but that she would often keep it inside because she didn’t want to derail their rehearsal time if the producers wanted to do an interview about how she was feeling.