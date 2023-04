[Source: Reuters]

Hollywood actress Eva Green on Friday won a legal fight with producers and financiers whom she sued in London’s High Court for her fee for a failed film in which she was to star.

The French actress, whose film credits include the James Bond movie “Casino Royale”, sued White Lantern Films and SMC Specialty Finance for the $1 million fee she said she was owed for the planned independent movie “A Patriot”, in which she was to play the lead role as a soldier.